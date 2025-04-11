Denis Leary, Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson

Jennifer also welcomes the Sample family — Steven Sample, Sheila Sample, Keirrah Randle, and Jake Randle-Sample — from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A video of Jake surprising Steve on his birthday with the news that he was adopting Steve’s last name recently went viral. Jake said he wanted to honor Steve and carry on his legacy by changing his last name to Sample. Though Steve is not their biological father, they say the video shows that family is defined by love.