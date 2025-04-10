Sponsored by The Verandah Antigua | A Mother’s Legacy, a Brother’s Love: Viral Surprise Moves Millions

Jennifer Hudson welcomed siblings Andy Peralta and Jazmine Pena to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to talk about their emotional viral video, which captured hearts across TikTok. In the video, Andy surprises his younger sister Jazzy with a life-changing gift: an entire year of rent, paid in full!

The gesture came at a time when Jazzy needed it most — just months after the passing of their beloved mother, Nancy, who lost her battle with lymphoma in 2023.

“Nancy was amazing — she was the light of my life, and she gave me hope,” Jazzy shared. “Even when she was going through chemo, she was the one keeping us strong.”

At the time, Jazzy was six months pregnant and overwhelmed by grief while preparing to become a mom herself. She had left her job to care for their mother full-time, sacrificing everything to be by her side. Thanks to Andy’s incredible gesture, she was finally able to breathe.

“It was the greatest, most thoughtful gift I’ve ever received,” Jazzy said. “Being a first-time mom and grieving my own mom — it all hit me at the same time.”

For Andy, the decision was instinctive. “It wasn’t an idea — it was an emotion. It felt like my mother was talking to me. It’s really a gift from her,” he said. “There was such a strong bond between my mom and her sister. I think we saw that growing up, and now we only have each other.”

To celebrate their love, resilience, and selfless devotion to family, Jennifer surprised Andy and Jazzy with a luxurious five-night, all-inclusive getaway for two at The Verandah Antigua resort. The siblings, who haven’t seen each other in months, will finally reunite — this time surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

