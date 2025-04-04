Forest Whitaker, Noah Wyle & benny blanco Join the Guest Lineup This Week!

Copyrighted/Warwick Page/Johnny Miller

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is starting April right with another exciting week of shows from April 7 to April 11!

Tune in to see Jennifer Hudson talk with Forest Whitaker, Noah Wyle, and benny blanco, along with TV icons, a powerhouse businesswoman, and more.

Monday, April 7

Actor Simu Liu stops by to discuss his new competition reality series “Got to Get Out.”

Multiplatinum artist, record producer, and songwriter benny blanco chats with Jennifer about his new album with fiancée Selena Gomez, “I Said I Love You First.”

Tuesday, April 8

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle drops by to talk about the hit series on Max.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes 8-year-old Olympic weightlifter Rayya Howard from Nashville, Tennessee. She recently made headlines by breaking three American records for USA Weightlifting, earning the title as the strongest girl in the U.S. for ages 13 and under. She is currently the youngest person to hold this title. Tune in to watch her demonstrate her weightlifting skills.

Wednesday, April 9

Business mogul and TV personality Barbara Corcoran and Jennifer talk about the 16th season of “Shark Tank.”

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment drop by to talk about the show.

Thursday, April 10

Actor Forest Whitaker and Jennifer discuss his show “Godfather of Harlem.”

And “The Cleaning Lady” star Élodie Yung stops by to talk about the series.

Jennifer then welcomes brother and sister Andy Peralta from Los Angeles, California, and Jazmine Pena from Bronx, New York. A video of Andy surprising Jazmine by paying her rent for a year recently went viral on TikTok.

Friday, April 11

Actress Christina Ricci and Jennifer chat about the season finale of “Yellowjackets.”