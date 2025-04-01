‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Webby People’s Voice Award for Spirit Tunnel — Vote Now!

Exciting news! “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for its first-ever Webby People’s Voice Award in the Social Video — Short Form (TV & Film) category for our viral Spirit Tunnels!

The Webby Awards honor the best in digital content, recognizing innovation and excellence across the Internet. This nomination is a testament to the powerful impact of “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” social content and the energy of the viral Spirit Tunnel, which has taken the Internet by storm!

From Gwen Stefani and Saweetie to Lee Jung-jae and Aaron Pierre, some of our biggest guests have strutted down the Spirit Tunnel, hyped up by JHud’s incredible staff.

How You Can Help Us Win!

The People’s Voice Award is decided by YOU — the fans. We need your support to take home this win. Please cast your vote now and help us celebrate this incredible milestone! Spread the word!

Voting is open until Thursday, April 17.