Ellen Pompeo, Seth Rogen & Normani Headline an Exciting Week of Shows!

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has more excitement in store with an incredible lineup from March 31 to April 4.

Don’t miss Jennifer Hudson chatting with Ellen Pompeo, Seth Rogen, and Normani, along with other Hollywood stars, music icons, and heartwarming stories you won’t want to miss!

Monday, March 31

Actor and comedian Adam DeVine joins Jennifer to talk about Season 4 of Max’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”

“School Spirits” star Peyton List stops by to discuss the hit show’s success.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the viral granddaughter-grandmother duo Emma Grace and “Memama” from Port St. Joe, Florida. The two have over 1.4 million followers on TikTok and are known for their cute relationship, sugary recipes, and Southern style.

Tuesday, April 1

Actor Dermot Mulroney drops by to chat with Jennifer about his new film “When I’m Ready.”

Wednesday, April 2

Actress Ellen Pompeo stops by to talk about her new Hulu show “Good American Family.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Dr. Richard Bridgewater from Miramar, Florida. Dr. Bridgewater is an obstetrician-gynecologist and for the past 30 years, he has been known for speaking words of affirmation to the newborns he delivers. Videos posted by his patients of these sweet moments have recently gone viral. He shares his positivity and encouragement with each baby so they are reminded of their worth and the love with which they are welcomed into the world.

Thursday, April 3

Actors Seth Rogen and Lauren Rogen stop by to talk about their documentary “Taking Care” and Seth’s new Apple TV+ show “The Studio.”

Plus, singer and actress Dove Cameron joins Jennifer to talk about her recently released single “Too Much.”

Friday, April 4

Actress and singer Normani joins Jennifer to discuss her upcoming film “Freaky Tales.”

And 8-year-old salsa dancer Angelo Fabricio Munder from Miami, Florida, stops by to talk about his viral dancing videos. Plus, tune in for his showstopping performance!