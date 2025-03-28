Ellen Pompeo

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Dr. Richard Bridgewater from Miramar, Florida. Dr. Bridgewater is an obstetrician-gynecologist and for the past 30 years, he has been known for speaking words of affirmation to the newborns he delivers. Videos posted by his patients of these sweet moments have recently gone viral. He shares his positivity and encouragement with each baby so they are reminded of their worth and the love with which they are welcomed into the world.