Adam Devine, Peyton List

Episodes March 31, 2025

Actor and comedian Adam Devine joins Jennifer to talk about Season 4 of Max’s “The Righteous Gemstones.” 

“School Spirits” star Peyton List stops by to discuss the hit show’s success.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the viral granddaughter-grandmother duo Emma Grace and “Memama” from Port St. Joe, Florida. The two have over 1.4 million followers on TikTok and are known for their cute relationship, sugary recipes, and Southern style. 