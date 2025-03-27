This Talented Family Is Turning Heads with Their Viral Banda Beats!

Sponsored by Guitar Center | Jennifer Hudson welcomed the Negrete family to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to celebrate their incredible bond, shared passion for music, and the joyful way they’ve gone viral simply by doing what they love most: making music together.

The talented family from San Fernando, California, first captured hearts on TikTok, where they went viral after sharing at-home musical performances that highlight their strong bond. Jaime and Cindy Negrete originally met through a music group, and that gift has been passed down to their children, Heloisa and JJ.

Their style of choice is banda — a lively, brass-filled Mexican genre with deep cultural roots. Jaime plays the trombone, Cindy holds it down on the bass drum and vocals, Heloisa commands the drums, and 4-year-old JJ dances like nobody’s watching. His idol is Michael Jackson, and his moonwalk is already legendary.

Jaime learned banda music from his father, while Cindy, who was raised on mariachi, says her dad taught her everything she knows. Now, they’re building a musical legacy with their own children.

“I just want my kids to follow their dreams. If they don’t want to be musicians, that’s fine — as long as we’re together, that’s all that matters,” Cindy shared.

The family brought the energy when they performed a banda version of “Happy Place” live on the show — and Jennifer couldn’t resist joining in on the bongos. To help keep the music going, Jennifer surprised the family with a $1,500 shopping spree courtesy of Guitar Center!

