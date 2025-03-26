Decades of Inspiring Others — Now It’s Arquilla’s Turn to Be Celebrated!

Sponsored by Hyatt Vivid Grand Island | Decades of Inspiring Others — Now It’s Arquilla’s Turn to Be Celebrated!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Doral Miller to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to help celebrate someone very special — his mom, Arquilla Ann Conner!

For more than 30 years, Arquilla has dedicated her life to helping others. She’s a minister and the founder of two nonprofits in East Palo Alto, California: Men of Purpose, which helps rehabilitate formerly incarcerated individuals, and Girls of Purpose, which empowers young women to become confident, wise leaders.

Doral shared how his mother has always inspired him to dream big and make a difference, telling him, “You are special, and never be afraid to live your dreams and go out there and try anything!”

But Jennifer had a big surprise in store! She video called Arquilla live from the show — and then took it one step further by sending a car to bring her to the studio in person!

Arquilla, one of Jennifer’s biggest fans, was overwhelmed with joy as she walked onto the stage.

When asked how his mom has inspired him, Doral got emotional: “She has helped so many people who have been forgotten. She’s always thinking about other people, and now I’m just so happy that she’s being honored.”

Arquilla wiped away tears, adding, “I can’t even look at him without crying.”

The surprises didn’t stop there! Jennifer played a touching video compilation from Arquilla’s family and friends, all sharing heartfelt messages. Her husband, Artalio, said in his message, “We know your work is not done, and we continue to support you, stand by you, and love you, because you deserve it.”

With Arquilla’s 66th birthday just around the corner, Jennifer had one final gift: a well-deserved, luxurious five-night stay at the new Hyatt Vivid Grand Island in Cancun!

Discover Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, a brand-new, all-inclusive resort in Cancun designed exclusively for adults!

Nestled between the serene Nichupté Lagoon and the sparkling Caribbean Sea, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island is the perfect place to relax and recharge. Take in stunning bay, ocean, skyline, and sunset views from the longest rooftop pool in Cancun. Whether you’re sipping a handcrafted cocktail and enjoying fresh ceviche on the pool deck or soaking up the laid-back vibes at Ennea Beach Club nearby, every moment is designed for joy.

Enjoy flexible, carefree dining options — from a 24/7 café and food truck to a rooftop sushi and omakase experience. Plus, take part in fun daytime activities like hands-on craft classes and experience unique nightly entertainment.

Book your next vacation by visiting the Hyatt Vivid Grand Island website.