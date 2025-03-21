Uzo Aduba, Billy Zane
Episodes March 24, 2025
Robert Maxwell/Manfred Baumann
Actress Uzo Aduba stops by to talk about her new Netflix series “The Residence.”
Actor Billy Zane chats about his new film “Day of Reckoning.”
Jennifer welcomes Kandee Lewis, CEO of Positive Results Center, to discuss her nonprofit’s work in fostering healthy relationships and healing trauma. Since 2014, their annual prom attire giveaway has provided over 600 teens with free dresses, tuxes, and more. This year’s event on March 29 will also support wildfire-affected families, but donations are slow — so Kandee hopes Jennifer can help spread the word!