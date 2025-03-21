Chelsea Handler, Omari Hardwick & Uzo Aduba Join the Guest Lineup!

John Russo/Copyrighted/Robert Maxwell

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has another exciting week of shows!

From March 24 to March 28, Jennifer Hudson welcomes Hollywood stars, a hilarious comedian, a beloved best-selling author/motivational speaker, and more!

Monday, March 24

Robert Maxwell/Manfred Baumann

Actress Uzo Aduba stops by to talk about her new Netflix series “The Residence.”

Actor Billy Zane chats about his new film “Day of Reckoning.”

Jennifer welcomes Kandee Lewis, CEO of Positive Results Center, to discuss her nonprofit’s work in fostering healthy relationships and healing trauma. Since 2014, their annual prom attire giveaway has provided over 600 teens with free dresses, tuxes, and more. This year’s event on March 29 will also support wildfire-affected families, but donations are slow — so Kandee hopes Jennifer can help spread the word!





Tuesday, March 25

Storm Santos/Jenny Sherman

Actor Randall Park and Jennifer discuss his new Netflix series “The Residence.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes New York Times best-selling author Mel Robbins to talk about her podcast “The Mel Robbins Show” and her upcoming book “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About.”





Wednesday, March 26

Copyrighted/CBS

Actor Omari Hardwick joins Jennifer to chat about his film “Star Trek: Section 31.”

And actor Shemar Moore stops by to play a game with Jennifer!





Thursday, March 27

Copyrighted

Actor Nathan Fillion stops by to talk about his hit series “The Rookie.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the viral Los Negrete family from San Fernando, California. Jaime, Cindy, Heloisa, and JJ went viral for their at-home musical performances on TikTok. Tune in to watch an exclusive performance from the family!





Friday, March 28

John Russo

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler drops by to talk about her new Netflix comedy special “Chelsea Handler: The Feeling” and her upcoming book “I’ll Have What She’s Having.”

Founder and CEO of STEM from Dance Yamilée Toussaint joins the show to share how her nonprofit empowers girls. Her free programs in nine U.S. cities engage girls ages 8 to 18 with mentorship and hands-on projects, blending computer science, coding, and choreography. By integrating STEM into dance, Yamilée inspires girls to see themselves as future engineers and innovators.

Plus, a new Fashion Beauty Alert with Rebecca King Crews. She’ll share some styling tips and a peek at her fashion line Rebecca Crews.





“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area .