Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler drops by to talk about her new Netflix comedy special “Chelsea Handler: The Feeling” and her upcoming book “I’ll Have What She’s Having.”

Founder and CEO of STEM from Dance Yamilée Toussaint joins the show to share how her nonprofit empowers girls. Her free programs in nine U.S. cities engage girls ages 8 to 18 with mentorship and hands-on projects, blending computer science, coding, and choreography. By integrating STEM into dance, Yamilée inspires girls to see themselves as future engineers and innovators.