Husband’s Reaction to Wife’s Pregnancy After Being Told They Couldn’t Conceive Naturally Is the Sweetest

Sponsored by Fairmont Mayakoba | It was the surprise of a lifetime for married couple Jake and Lauren Beck!

The Toledo, Ohio, couple joined “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about a video that went viral of Jake finding out his wife was pregnant. In the video, Jake walks into the kitchen, sees a box, immediately drops his backpack, and starts screaming and crying with joy.

He says, “Are you serious right now? Yes!!!”

Their dreams of expanding their family even more were coming true. Lauren and Jake welcomed their first son via IVF in January 2023, but their baby girl due in May was a surprise because it happened naturally.

The couple got married in 2019, and in 2020, they decided to grow their family. After trying to get pregnant for about a year, Lauren and Jake learned they had “no chance” of conceiving a baby naturally because Lauren has polycystic ovary syndrome, better known as PCOS. Their doctors suggested IVF as their best option for having a child, so they went for it.

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

Lauren explained, “We were going to do whatever had to do to have a baby.”

“That’s when they hit us with the $36,000 bill,” Jake added.

Jake, who works as an ICU nurse, quit his job to become a traveling nurse and make extra money to cover the cost of the treatment. He said he worked four to six 12-hour shifts a week to try to afford the IVF. When he returned home, he would help Lauren out with her injections and answer questions she had about the process.

Their video hit home for lots of families, especially those who had been trying for years to conceive naturally. Jake shared that the responses they received were “overwhelmingly positive,” which made the process feel even more gratifying.

The couple hasn’t been on a vacation since their honeymoon, and they’re about to have their hands full with two kids.

If the pregnancy surprise wasn’t enough, JHud announced Lauren and Jake would be getting a six-night, all-inclusive stay at the Fairmont Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico! Their vacation includes a signature casita room and an “appetite for luxury” meal plan, which consists of all three meals, beverages, non-motorized water sports, and an on-property boat tour.

Located in a private gated community, Fairmont Mayakoba is nestled within tropical rainforest intersected by crystal-clear waterways and fringed by a pristine Caribbean shoreline. You can play 18 holes on the prestigious El Camaleón golf course, snorkel a beautiful coral reef, or simply bask poolside in the warm Mexican sun.