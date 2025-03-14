Jennifer also welcomes the Taylor family: Stephan, Erion, and their three children, Stephan II, Gianna, and Josephine, from Altadena, California. After losing their home in the Eaton Fire, the Taylors remain focused on what matters most: family, community, and rebuilding together. Known for their volunteer work with local youth, they inspire others with their strength and positivity. Their children say their resilience is a daily motivation, and Stephan and Erion believe Altadena’s history reflects its close-knit, unbreakable spirit. Despite losing everything, the Taylors say they have everything.