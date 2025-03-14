Gabriel Iglesias

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen from Redondo Beach, California. Dr. Allen is an emergency medicine physician and the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, the first African American-owned urgent care facility in the United States, with a chain of locations serving Greater Los Angeles and Orange County. Believing that building strong connections with patients and fostering community is just as important as the clinical aspects of health care, Dr. Allen has spent over 20 years ensuring accessible and equitable care for underserved populations in Southern California.