Antoni Porowski, Gina Torres
Episodes March 18, 2025
National Geographic/Evelyn Freja/Gisella Torres
TV personality Antoni Porowski visits Jennifer to chat about his upcoming National Geographic series “No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.”
Actress Gina Torres stops by to discuss the final season of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”
Jennifer also welcomes Jake and Lauren Beck from Toledo, Ohio. The two recently went viral for a video of the moment Jake found out Lauren is pregnant. The couple has struggled with infertility in the past, so they were overjoyed to learn they were able to conceive naturally after previously undergoing fertility treatments.