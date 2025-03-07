Alfonso Ribeiro, Il Volo
Episodes March 14, 2025
Actor and host Alfonso Ribeiro drops by to talk about “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
Jennifer welcomes bracket expert Mariah Rose from Atlanta, Georgia, who shares her breakdown of March Madness and tips on how to create a bracket. Mariah is a sports content creator with over 700K followers on socials and has a podcast called “Hoops for Hotties.” She has gained popularity for posting videos where she explains sports and provides commentary for people who don’t regularly watch.
Plus, Italian operatic trio Il Volo performs “Who Wants to Live Forever” as they embark on a world tour.