Kevin Hart, JENNIE & Big Sean Headline an Exciting Week of Shows!

Kevin Kwan/Cho Gi-Seok/Zamar Velez

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” keeps the excitement going with an incredible lineup from March 10 to 14!

Don’t miss Jennifer Hudson chatting with Kevin Hart, JENNIE from BLACKPINK, and Big Sean, along with other Hollywood stars, music icons, and more.

Monday, March 10

Kevin Kwan/Cho Gi-Seok/Zamar Velez

Iconic comedian Kevin Hart drops by to talk about the new adult animated series “Lil Kev” on BET+.

K-pop superstar Jennie (from BLACKPINK) discusses her debut solo album, “Ruby.”

Tuesday, March 11

Actress Melissa Rauch stops by to talk about NBC’s “Night Court.”

Plus, Jennifer chats with Michele Byrd-McPhee from Jersey City, New Jersey. Michele is the founder of Ladies of Hip-Hop, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and girls within hip-hop culture.

And Jennifer welcomes singing wedding couple Ethan and Sophia Elms from Cincinnati, Ohio. The newlyweds recently went viral for their surprise duet of “Endless Love” at their wedding reception.

Wednesday, March 12

Michael Williams

Actress Laverne Cox visits to chat about her new Amazon Prime comedy series, “Clean Slate.”

Jennifer also invites top-rated stylist and color expert Rayne Parvis from Los Angeles, California, to explain what color analysis is and how to find your most flattering shades.

Thursday, March 13

Zamar Velez

Award-winning rapper Big Sean stops by to talk about his new book “Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.”

Plus, actress Brenda Song chats with Jennifer about her new Netflix show, “Running Point.”

Friday, March 14

Actor and host Alfonso Ribeiro drops by to talk about “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Jennifer welcomes bracket expert Mariah Rose from Atlanta, Georgia, who shares her breakdown of March Madness and tips on how to create a bracket. Mariah is a sports content creator with over 700K followers on socials and has a podcast called “Hoops for Hotties.” She has gained popularity for posting videos where she explains sports and provides commentary for people who don’t regularly watch.

Plus, Italian operatic trio Il Volo performs “Who Wants to Live Forever” as they embark on a world tour.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area .