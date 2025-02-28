Eric McCormack
Episodes March 03, 2025
Actor Eric McCormack visits to talk about his new thriller series, “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.”
Jennifer also welcomes “Chicago’s Lemonade Girls,” who are helping their community on the South Side of Chicago with their lemonade stand. During a local heat wave last summer, Brittany Powell’s daughters Jade, 12, and Joy, 11, started a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jade, who has type 1 diabetes, knows firsthand the challenges of spending time in the hospital and felt inspired to uplift other children facing similar experiences. The sisters had such a positive response to their fundraiser that they started helping other deserving causes.
Plus, one-armed archer Gabriel George from Jacksonville, Florida, stops by to demonstrate his archery skills with Jennifer! Gabe joined the Navy in 2004 as a corpsman, but his service was cut short after a motorcycle accident in 2008 left him with a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, and the eventual amputation of his right arm. His life changed when he attended a Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, where a coach encouraged him to try archery using his teeth, sparking his passion for adaptive sports.