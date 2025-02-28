The Portrait Sessions Photography Inc.

Actor Eric McCormack visits to talk about his new thriller series, “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.”

Jennifer also welcomes “Chicago’s Lemonade Girls,” who are helping their community on the South Side of Chicago with their lemonade stand. During a local heat wave last summer, Brittany Powell’s daughters Jade, 12, and Joy, 11, started a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jade, who has type 1 diabetes, knows firsthand the challenges of spending time in the hospital and felt inspired to uplift other children facing similar experiences. The sisters had such a positive response to their fundraiser that they started helping other deserving causes.