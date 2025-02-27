Regina Hall, Jordan Chiles & Howie Mandel Headline an Exciting Week!

Derek Blanks/Nasdaq, Inc/Joe Schmelzer

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” keeps the star power going!

From March 3 to March 7, Jennifer Hudson welcomes Hollywood favorites, an Olympic champion, a best-selling author, and a legendary comedian you won’t want to miss!

Monday, March 3

Actor Eric McCormack visits to talk about his new thriller series, “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.”

Jennifer also welcomes “Chicago’s Lemonade Girls,” who are helping their community on the South Side of Chicago with their lemonade stand. During a local heat wave last summer, Brittany Powell’s daughters Jade, 12, and Joy, 11, started a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jade, who has type 1 diabetes, knows firsthand the challenges of spending time in the hospital and felt inspired to uplift other children facing similar experiences. The sisters had such a positive response to their fundraiser that they started helping other deserving causes.

Plus, one-armed archer Gabriel George from Jacksonville, Florida, stops by to demonstrate his archery skills with Jennifer! Gabe joined the Navy in 2004 as a corpsman, but his service was cut short after a motorcycle accident in 2008 left him with a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, and the eventual amputation of his right arm. His life changed when he attended a Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, where a coach encouraged him to try archery using his teeth, sparking his passion for adaptive sports.

Tuesday, March 4

Actress Regina Hall stops by to talk about Searchlight Pictures’ new film “O’Dessa.”

USA Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles also visits the studio to chat about her upcoming memoir, “I’m That Girl.”

Wednesday, March 5

Jennifer welcomes the new “Matlock” cast — Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis — to talk about the reboot series.

Plus, tune in to watch Jennifer learn how to play the bagpipes with Trevor Takahashi and two drummers from the City of Angels Pipe Band from Los Angeles, California! Trevor is the pipe major and creative director of the band, which was founded in 2021 to promote diversity within the international arena of competitive pipe bands.

Thursday, March 6

Comedian and host Howie Mandel and reality competition star Parvati Shallow stop by to talk about Season 2 of “Deal or No Deal Island.”

Friday, March 7

Producer and author Nicole Avant discusses the Netflix film “The Six Triple Eight” and her book “Think You’ll Be Happy.”

Jennifer also welcomes sleep expert Dr. Cheri Mah from Sunnyvale, California, who shares tips on how to get the best sleep possible.