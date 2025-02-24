Why Tina Knowles Finds Hair Care So Sacred

Sponsored by Cécred | Ms. Tina Knowles is so much more than just Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother and a grandmother!

As Tina said, “I will always be a hairstylist.”

The Texas entrepreneur stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about Beyoncé’s viral reaction to winning Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards, her journey to self-love, and the release of her upcoming memoir, “Matriarch.” Plus, she’s celebrating the one-year anniversary of her award-winning hair care line, Cécred (pronounced “sacred”).

Tina told Jennifer she has cherished her career as a hairstylist and that she will “always love making people feel beautiful.” With Cécred, that’s easy.

Cécred is made for every type of hair texture because the product emphasizes the importance of bringing protein and moisture back into the strands.

Tina explained that different styling techniques like blow drying or coloring your hair strips the hair of protein, so it’s vital to replenish it. But too much protein can be a bad thing! Tina said an excess of protein can even break the hair. According to Tina, it’s important to find that perfect combination of moisture and protein.

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

Knowles thanked the public and early supporters of Cécred for promoting it and sharing the products with their networks. Now, you can be a part of that same community.

In honor of the launch and its birthday, Cécred is offering a special discount to fans of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Between Feb. 24 and March 1 , new customers can get 15% off by using the code JHUDSHOW at checkout.



Check out Cécred’s products here!



“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area .

For first-time customers only: Use discount code JHUDSHOW for 15% off any regularly priced full- or travel-sized Cécred product. While supplies last. Offer expires 3/1/25. Terms and conditions apply.