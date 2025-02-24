‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Wins Big at NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer Hudson went home with some new hardware this weekend after winning not one but two trophies at the NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors Ceremonies on Friday, Feb. 21.

She was nominated in January for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) and won in both categories! Jennifer isn’t a stranger to this award, as she took home the Outstanding Host accolade in 2023 and won for Outstanding Talk Series in 2024.

While accepting her Outstanding Host award Friday night, Jennifer said, “The Black culture is nothing short of amazing, and this is what the NAACP Awards do. You give us all something to aspire to, to look up to being young Black people. It made me a dreamer and want to do so many things.”

She added that it was a “blessing to have a talk show to spread joy.”

Jennifer explained to the crowd that the show’s purpose is to “create a platform for all of us to be able to celebrate what we do and know that it is a safe place where we all belong.”

After the show, Jennifer took to Instagram to share her gratitude and happiness, writing, “Wow!!!!!! Look at God! I am so grateful to my @jenniferhudsonshow family and to all our amazing viewers and fans. Tonight was so special! ✨ And thank u @naacpimageawards for your constant support throughout my career!”

Other winners from the weekend included Quinta Brunson for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on “Abbott Elementary,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, and Doechii for Outstanding New Artist.

Congratulations to all the winners!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.