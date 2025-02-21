Peter Krause

Dr. Tiara Moore, a marine ecologist studying water quality and human impacts on the ocean, joins the show to share her journey. Inspired by a college ecology course, she pursued marine biology but faced racism during her doctorate, motivating her to drive change. In 2020, she founded Black in Marine Science (BIMS) to celebrate and connect Black marine scientists worldwide. Now a nonprofit with 350+ members across 30+ countries, BIMS continues to grow.