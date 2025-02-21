Surprise! These Adorable Kittens Are Up for Adoption!

Calling all cat lovers! We’ve got a purr-fect reason for you to be excited!

During a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in which everything — from her guests to the onstage Spirit Tunnel — was a surprise to Jennifer Hudson , the host was delighted by an unexpected visit from a collection of kittens prancing around a faux living room set, just waiting to be snuggled!

“They are so cute!” JHud told her audience from cat heaven. “I love cats, can you tell?”

“I like this one because it matches my dress!” shared guest Coco Jones, pointing to an orange tabby the same color as her outfit.

If you had a similar ecstatic reaction as Jennifer after laying your eyes on these cute kitties, you’re in luck — they’re all available for adoption!

These adorable kittens can be adopted or fostered through Rory to the Rescue, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles with the mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome cats, particularly kittens 4 weeks old or younger.

According to the organization’s website, neonatal kittens who are found as strays or surrendered to a shelter by their owner are often only given a few hours to be rescued before they are euthanized due to their dependence on humans to survive.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Rory to the Rescue’s job is to swoop in and care for the kittens until they are ready to be adopted. They also treat any injuries or ailments the cats might be suffering from.

To adopt or foster a kitty in need of a good home, visit rorytotherescue.org .