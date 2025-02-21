Jesse Palmer, 'The Family Business: New Orleans' Cast

Skip to main content

Episodes February 26, 2025

Host Jesse Palmer will drop by to talk about the new season of ‘“The Bachelor.”  

9-year-old boxing prodigy Mia Perez from Miami, Florida, joins the show to share her journey from picking up the sport just 11 months ago to becoming a viral sensation. She hopes to inspire young girls to break barriers and pursue their dreams.

Jennifer welcomes the stars of “The Family Business: New Orleans,” including Lela Rochon, Yvette Nicole Brown, David Banner, Brandon T. Jackson, and Pooch Hall.