Ms. Tina Knowles, Adam Levine & Aldis Hodge Join the Guest Lineup
February 21, 2025
Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!
Don't miss an incredible week from February 24 to 28 as Jennifer Hudson sits down with Grammy winners, Hollywood stars, one VERY famous mom, and more!
Monday, February 24
Ms. Tina Knowles joins the show for the first time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her hair care brand, Cécred, and discuss its remarkable success.
6-year-old rap sensation Savannah “Van Van” McConneaughey from Charlotte, North Carolina, joins Jennifer to chat and perform a song from her debut album!
Tuesday, February 25
Adam Levine stops by to chat about the new season of “The Voice.”
Actor Aldis Hodge discusses his successful series “Cross.”
Wednesday, February 26
Host Jesse Palmer will drop by to talk about the new season of ‘“The Bachelor.”
9-year-old boxing prodigy Mia Perez from Miami, Florida, joins the show to share her journey from picking up the sport just 11 months ago to becoming a viral sensation. She hopes to inspire young girls to break barriers and pursue their dreams.
Jennifer welcomes the stars of “The Family Business: New Orleans,” including Lela Rochon, Yvette Nicole Brown, David Banner, Brandon T. Jackson, and Pooch Hall.
Thursday, February 27
Actress Ego Nwodim stops by to chat about the 50th season of “Saturday Night Live.”
Dancers Storm DeBarge and AhniYah Berry from Los Angeles, California, join the show to share their experience starring in Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” music video — and teach Jennifer some of their signature moves!
Friday, February 28
Actor Peter Krause drops by to chat about the new season of “9-1-1.”
Dr. Tiara Moore, a marine ecologist studying water quality and human impacts on the ocean, joins the show to share her journey. Inspired by a college ecology course, she pursued marine biology but faced racism during her doctorate, motivating her to drive change. In 2020, she founded Black in Marine Science (BIMS) to celebrate and connect Black marine scientists worldwide. Now a nonprofit with 350+ members across 30+ countries, BIMS continues to grow.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.