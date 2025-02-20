L.A. Wildfire Victims’ Unbelievable Engagement Story Brings Hope to a Devastated Community

Sponsored by Cruise Croatia | This couple’s incredible engagement story shows how you can still find joy after enduring a tragedy.

On Thursday's episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson met with Brian McShea and Stephanie Raynor, a couple from Altadena, California, who lost their home and all their belongings in the Eaton wildfire in Los Angeles in early January 2025.

Brian was out of town when he got a call from Stephanie saying that there was a wildfire in their neighborhood. She was able to evacuate with only their pets before the fire spread to their home. They discovered the next day that their house — and everything in it — had burned to the ground.

Two weeks later, the couple was finally allowed to sift through the rubble of their home to see if there was anything salvageable. Amid the wreckage, Brian searched desperately for one irreplaceable item: an engagement ring he had hidden away in his desk.

Against all odds, Brian found the ring! The band was burned, but the diamond was still shining.

Overcome by the miracle of finding something so small yet deeply significant among the rubble, he dropped to one knee and proposed to Stephanie on the spot. Without hesitation, she said yes!

“I just heard myself say, ‘Hey, will you marry me?’” Brian recalled to Jennifer on the show. “I knew that if I found it, that I would do it right then.”

A neighbor took a photo of the newly engaged couple standing in the remains of their home, and the photo quickly went viral.

“When we had such a happy moment, I wanted to put that out there to be a little bit of hope for everybody,” said Stephanie. “This isn’t the end. You can rebuild, you can move forward. There are things to look forward to.”

While the couple looks forward to planning their wedding, they’re especially looking toward rebuilding with their beloved Altadena community.

“A lot of our neighbors, they have long roads ahead of them,” shared Brian. “They need a lot of support.”

Jennifer wanted to celebrate this sweet couple by sending them on the best honeymoon ever! She surprised Brian and Stephanie with an incredible seven-night cruise down the coast of Croatia!

Brian and Stephanie will embark on a luxurious seven-night cruise with Cruise Croatia, where they will sail from Split to Dubrovnik, experience their charming islands, and go on exciting excursions along the stunning Dalmatian coast.

The couple will revel in delectable Dalmatian cuisine, local fine wines, historical narratives, and the splendor of Europe’s most exquisite beaches.

