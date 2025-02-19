Exciting News!! ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Will Be Back for Season 4!

The Happy Place just got even brighter! “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is struttin’ its stuff down the Spirit Tunnel to Season 4!

Jennifer Hudson is set to bring even more laughter, love, and joy to households nationwide when Season 4 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premieres in September 2025!

“I want to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to all my staff and crew, which I consider my family,” Jennifer told her audience while announcing the good news on the show.

“Thank you all at home for watching ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ guys. We love you,” she added. “Thank you for allowing us to help you all choose joy.”

Since its debut in 2022, the show and its host have earned several accolades, including two NAACP Image Awards and a GLAAD Media Award. The show has also been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Over the past three seasons, JHud has sat down with the biggest names in movies, television, music , sports, and politics.

JHud has celebrated Olympic heroes like Stephen Nedoroscik and Jordan Chiles and had a laugh with comedy icons including Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman .

And there’s more in store for Season 4, so stay tuned!