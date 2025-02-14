Mikey Madison, Druski

Next, educators Stanley Alston and Tiffany Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, join the show to share their inspiring work at Achieve Academy East, a transitional school for students struggling in traditional settings. Dean of students Stan and special education teacher Tiffany help students improve behavior, attendance, and academics before they return to their home schools. Two years ago, Stan began celebrating students’ achievements and birthdays by bursting into classrooms with a boom box — videos of which have since gone viral. They say these small celebrations boost confidence and self-esteem for kids who often feel forgotten.