8-Year-Old’s Reaction to Step-Dad’s Surprise Is Pure Joy

Sponsored by Hyatt Ziva Cancun | This beautiful family has two amazing reasons to celebrate!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Moung Saephan, her fiancé Diego Figueroa, and their 8-year-old daughter, Scarlett, to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to hear the story of Diego asking Scarlett to be his “forever daughter.”

The family from Atascadero, California, posted a video in November 2024 featuring the tear-jerking moment on Scarlett’s eighth birthday that Diego asked her to officially be his daughter. He even had a ring!

In the video, Diego takes out a ring and presents it to Scarlett. “This is for you. I love you, always will. I want you to be my daughter forever,” he tells her, and she bursts into tears.

“There’s no ‘step,’ it’s just dad,’” reads a banner on the video.

“I didn’t know she was recording!” Diego told Jennifer of the viral TikTok video filmed by his fiancée.

Scarlett said that the moment meant a lot to her because it showed how much her dad loves her.

Then it was Moung’s time to be surprised with a proposal! Shortly after gifting Scarlett her ring, Diego surprised Moung by asking her to marry him! He asked for Scarlett’s blessing first, to make sure he had her approval to officially join the family.

To celebrate this growing family, and Moung and Diego's engagement, Jennifer surprised them with a five- night stay for the whole family at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun in Mexico!

The Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a vibrant family getaway on Mexico’s Yucatan Coast. With exciting activities, refreshing splash zones, and locally inspired cuisine at your fingertips, you can experience the evolution of all-inclusive luxury and be inspired to truly live in the moment.

You can relax in luxurious suites with balconies and breathtaking ocean views, indulge your senses at eight unique restaurants and three lounges featuring local and international cuisines, or spend a day to rejuvenate body and soul at the oceanfront spa, with optional massages, holistic body treatments, and a hydrotherapy circuit.

Book your next vacation by visiting the Hyatt Ziva Cancun website.