Formerly Incarcerated Firefighter Paves the Way for Others Like Him

Many of the firefighters who courageously battled the recent Los Angeles wildfires were able to do so because of the dedication of this amazing community hero.

Royal Ramey from San Bernardino, California, is the co-founder and CEO of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP). The FFRP is a nonprofit that provides career support to formerly and currently incarcerated people who want to have a successful career in firefighting.

The FFRP’s mission is to encourage and support people from underrepresented communities, such as the formerly incarcerated, to become firefighters and provide the training, skills, resources, and experience needed to secure gainful employment.

As Royal explained on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” he experienced trouble with the law as a teenager which led to time in juvenile detention, and eventually prison. Two years into a six-year sentence, Royal was offered the opportunity to join the Fire Camp program through the prison. He fell in love with firefighting and being of service to the community.

Upon his release, Royal had gained experience as a wildlife firefighter but still faced many challenges getting a job. He didn’t know which certifications he needed, how to go through the application process, or how to navigate his criminal history in interviews.

“When I first started, there was definitely that stigma of prison and public service don't mix,” Royal told Jennifer Hudson. “And I wanted to provide an opportunity for not only just myself but for the folks that have that passion [for service].”

Drawing from his own experience, Royal co-founded a nonprofit with his friend Brandon Smith, a fellow formerly incarcerated firefighter, to help others with similar backgrounds in pursuing their firefighting goals. Many of FFRP’s graduates were among the thousands of firefighters braving the recent wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

“This program impacted my life tremendously,” said Christian, one of the program’s graduates and a current firefighter. “It made me find my purpose in life and made me provide for my family and become a role model to the community.”

“I also inherited a selfless mindset and to give back,” he added.

Learn more about the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program by visiting forestryfirerp.org .