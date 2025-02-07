Michelle Williams, Grant Ellis

Actress and singer Michelle Williams stops by to talk about her role in “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway.

10-year-old kid conservationist Liddy Cleve from Savannah, Georgia, joins the show and shares how she was inspired at 6 years old to start hosting monthly community beach cleanups and become an ocean advocate. Through her nonprofit Save Sea Life with Liddy, she donates trash cleanup stations to local schools and creates bracelets made from recycled trash to inspire others.