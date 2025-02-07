George Lopez, Sexxy Red

Astronaut and bioastronautics researcher Kellie Gerardi from Jupiter, Florida, joins the show. As director of Human Spaceflight Operations at the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), she was one of the first payload specialists on a commercial spacecraft and the 90th woman in space. In 2026, she’ll lead an all-female suborbital flight with Virgin Galactic. Kellie is dedicated to paving the way for future generations.