WalkGood LA: How Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Son Etienne Maurice Is Providing Wellness and Wildfire Relief

It’s clear that talent, passion, and determination runs deep in Sheryl Lee Ralph ’s family!

During the Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” star’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Sheryl was joined by her son, filmmaker, actor, and philanthropist Etienne Maurice, to share the amazing things his wellness nonprofit is doing for marginalized communities and those impacted by the recent L.A. wildfires.

WalkGood LA is a family-led wellness organization founded by Etienne, along with his sister Ivy Maurice and cousin Marley Ralph, that provides equitable healing spaces for underrepresented communities and individuals.

As Etienne shared with Jennifer Hudson on the show, what began as a ritual of guided breathwork before protesting police brutality during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 grew into a wellness movement. He named this collective WalkGood LA, inspired by his Jamaican grandmother’s reminder to “walk good” through life by taking care of himself and others.

This Los Angeles-based nonprofit offers monthly community yoga sessions, a run club, guided meditations, group hikes, sound baths, and exercise classes.

The organization recently opened their wellness studio, the WalkGood Yard , made possible with the support of actor Michael B. Jordan and the "Propel Your City Project" initiative from Propel Fitness Water.

After the L.A. wildfires devastated the city in early January 2025 , the WalkGood Yard was turned into a donation hub, accepting over 10,000 donations of essential items and helping over 500 families.

“Families of color need help and need support,” Etienne told Jennifer on the show. “We’re going to continue to provide our services as a wellness organization to make sure that we approach this from a holistic standpoint, so they can feel some type of normalcy after their devastating loss.”

Sheryl is not only incredibly proud of her son’s efforts in the wake of the wildfires, but she was right there at the GoodWalk Yard volunteering alongside him . “I had to direct traffic!” Sheryl recalled.

“The way this whole young community came out together to support others,” she continued, “I don't want anybody to say that young folks don’t know how to come together and make things happen.”

For more information on WalkGood LA and the WalkGood Yard, visit walkgoodla.org .