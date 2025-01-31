Sheryl Lee Ralph & Etienne Maurice, Teddy Swims

Larry Barnard/Stephanie Girard/Claire Marie Vogel

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and her son Etienne Maurice visit the show! Sheryl chats about the hit series “Abbott Elementary,” and her son discusses his organization WalkGood LA, which has been helping survivors of the recent Southern California fires.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Teddy Swims stops by to talk about his album “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2).”