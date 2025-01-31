Sheryl Lee Ralph & Etienne Maurice, Teddy Swims
Episodes February 03, 2025
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and her son Etienne Maurice visit the show! Sheryl chats about the hit series “Abbott Elementary,” and her son discusses his organization WalkGood LA, which has been helping survivors of the recent Southern California fires.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Teddy Swims stops by to talk about his album “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2).”
Plus, Jennifer welcomes viral sensation Charlie Campbell from Birmingham, Alabama. The 12-year-old went viral after a video of him singing “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims at a basketball camp caught the attention of Teddy himself!