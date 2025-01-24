Lil Rel Howery

Jennifer welcomes 2-year-old logo expert Devin and his parents, Trevor Derose and Tatiana Gipson, from Chicago, Illinois. Devin has memorized thousands of logos across various categories, including luxury designers, food and beverage companies, entertainment, and technology. When Devin was 18 months old, he learned the alphabet and became fascinated with learning different words that start with each letter. From there, he became interested in advertisements and logos.