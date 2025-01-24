Lil Rel Howery
Episodes January 29, 2025
Stand-up comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery drops by to talk about the upcoming family film “Dog Man.”
Jennifer welcomes 2-year-old logo expert Devin and his parents, Trevor Derose and Tatiana Gipson, from Chicago, Illinois. Devin has memorized thousands of logos across various categories, including luxury designers, food and beverage companies, entertainment, and technology. When Devin was 18 months old, he learned the alphabet and became fascinated with learning different words that start with each letter. From there, he became interested in advertisements and logos.
Plus, a Beauty Alert with Emmy Award-winning hairstylist Kiyah Wright. Tune in for celebrity hairstyling tips!