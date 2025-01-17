Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Episodes January 21, 2025
JSquared Photography
Jennifer welcomes actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar to talk about the second season of his show “Found.”
Next, couple Aki and Koichi from Irvine, California, stop by. They’ve gone viral for the “outfit of the day” videos their daughter Yuri posts of them. Within months, the couple gained over a million followers on Instagram. They’ve been flown to Europe for brand campaigns, appeared in Vogue, and more!
Jennifer also welcomes Trell Thomas, founder of Black Excellence Brunch, to discuss his brunch events inspired by Sunday dinners at his mother’s house in South Carolina. After moving to Los Angeles, he transformed his gatherings into a platform to showcase the achievements and contributions of Black professionals worldwide.