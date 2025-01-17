JSquared Photography

Jennifer welcomes actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar to talk about the second season of his show “Found.”

Next, couple Aki and Koichi from Irvine, California, stop by. They’ve gone viral for the “outfit of the day” videos their daughter Yuri posts of them. Within months, the couple gained over a million followers on Instagram. They’ve been flown to Europe for brand campaigns, appeared in Vogue, and more!