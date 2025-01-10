Singer Andra Day will join Jennifer to chat and perform her new song, “Bricks,” from the film "Exhibiting Forgiveness." Andra will also discuss MusiCares relief efforts for the Los Angeles fires.

Jennifer welcomes back community leader Tyrone Nance from Inglewood, California. Tyrone is the founder of It’s Bigger Than Us, a nonprofit organization that provides solution-based resources to underserved families in South L.A. During the devastating Los Angeles fires, Tyrone and his team bravely stepped into action to help first responders and fire victims.