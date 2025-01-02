Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Boone
Episodes January 07, 2025
NBC/Disney
Actor and host Joe Manganiello visits the show to talk about the newest season of “Deal or No Deal Island.”
Actress Tiffany Boone makes an appearance to talk about the highly anticipated Disney film “Mufasa: The Lion King.”
Plus, Jennifer welcomes Ladia Yates and 10-year-old Zamira Bankhead from L.Y.E. Academy in Memphis, Tennessee. After a successful professional career, Ladia wanted to create a safe place where dancers could have opportunities to excel. The dance studio has become a staple and positive example in the community. Her student Zamira’s dance videos have been going viral for years.