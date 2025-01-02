Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Boone

Actor and host Joe Manganiello visits the show to talk about the newest season of “Deal or No Deal Island.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Ladia Yates and 10-year-old Zamira Bankhead from L.Y.E. Academy in Memphis, Tennessee. After a successful professional career, Ladia wanted to create a safe place where dancers could have opportunities to excel. The dance studio has become a staple and positive example in the community. Her student Zamira’s dance videos have been going viral for years.