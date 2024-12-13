Michelle Obama
Episodes December 17, 2024
Miller Mobley
Jennifer has an exclusive interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama, who will make her first appearance on the show! They’ll talk about Michelle’s new book, “Overcoming: A Workbook.”
Additionally, they’ll discuss Michelle’s role as executive producer on the Netflix series “The Later Daters” and will be joined by cast members Logan Ury and Dr. Anise Mastin.
Plus, Boston Public School’s newest “Teacher of the Year,” Ms. Tanisha Milton, visits the show.