'The Real Full Monty' Stars
Episodes December 09, 2024
Jennifer welcomes “The Real Full Monty” stars Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey, Taye Diggs, and James Van Der Beek in an exclusive cast interview. They’ll chat about “The Real Full Monty,” a two-hour special in which a group of male celebrities will bare all to raise awareness for cancer research.
Next, 9-year-old singer Mirabel Pan Weston from Boston, Massachusetts, joins the show to sing “Hallelujah” and talk about her passionate, award-winning performances around Boston.