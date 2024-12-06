Jennifer Love Hewitt, Pat Houston & Rickey Minor
Episodes December 10, 2024
Actress and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt drops by to talk about Lifetime’s new film “The Holiday Junkie” and her new book “Inheriting Magic.”
Pat Houston and world-renowned musician Rickey Minor visit Jennifer and discuss the Whitney Houston concert film “Whitney Houston — The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban).”
Jennifer then welcomes Shiller Joseph and his kidney donor, Krissy Miller, from Provo, Utah, as they share their inspiring story. In 2020, Shiller needed a kidney transplant and moved to Provo for his daughter’s education. Krissy, inspired to donate a kidney, met Shiller by chance while on a hike. Learning of his need, she offered hers and was a perfect match. Shiller is thriving after a successful transplant in April 2024, and they share a lifelong bond.