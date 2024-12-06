Jennifer Love Hewitt, Pat Houston & Rickey Minor

Jennifer then welcomes Shiller Joseph and his kidney donor, Krissy Miller, from Provo, Utah, as they share their inspiring story. In 2020, Shiller needed a kidney transplant and moved to Provo for his daughter’s education. Krissy, inspired to donate a kidney, met Shiller by chance while on a hike. Learning of his need, she offered hers and was a perfect match. Shiller is thriving after a successful transplant in April 2024, and they share a lifelong bond.