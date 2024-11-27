Rapper Latto sits down for her first talk show interview to chat about her new album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” and Season 2 of “Rhythm + Flow” on Netflix. Plus, don’t miss her epic performance.

Jennifer then welcomes Rhiannah Gordon and her kids, Flynn and Rhiley, from Sacramento, California. They share the heartwarming story of the emotional viral video of Rhiannah and her kids finding out she passed the California bar exam. Rhiannah hopes her story encourages others to persevere.