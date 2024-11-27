Busta Rhymes
Episodes December 06, 2024
Rapper and actor Busta Rhymes visits the show to talk about his upcoming album “Dragon Season.” He’ll also perform his song “Do the Busabus Pt.2.”
Jennifer then welcomes hero Jacob Bell and his wife Jessica from Red Oak, Texas. They share their inspiring story of how Jacob spent 20 years in and out of prison but turned his life around after he met Jessica when he was released in 2017. He recently made headlines for saving two people’s lives in the space of six weeks. After a difficult life, Jacob says he’s found a renewed sense of purpose and self-worth.