Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will chat about his comedy tour “Ya’ll Know What It Is!”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes theater teacher Alison Calder and her former student Cienna Dixon. Cienna shares how Alison made a lasting impact on her, especially during her mental health struggles. Cienna says she wouldn’t be here without Alison’s support, and as thank you, she got a tattoo of Alison’s phrase “Always with you.”