Don’t Miss Hip-Hop Legend Warren G On Tour
Music November 04, 2024
Nathan James
Hip-hop icon Warren G dropped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to celebrate 30 years since the release of his classic album “Regulate… G Funk Era.” In his chat with Jennifer, Warren shares incredible stories about his relationships with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. Plus, he reflects on his musical legacy and the influence of family — moments fans won’t want to miss!
After three decades, Warren G is still going strong! Don’t miss the chance to see him live on tour — check if he’s coming to a city near you!