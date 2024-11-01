Andrea Bocelli

Jennifer also welcomes twin sisters Alex and Ashley Kern from Buffalo, New York, who share their inspiring story. In 2016, Ashley, a high school senior, was injured in a drive-by shooting that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She and Alex had planned to attend college together and pursue nursing careers as first-generation graduates. After months in the hospital and rehab, Ashley missed the chance to start college with Alex. Despite these challenges, she persevered and eventually graduated from nursing school alongside her sister.