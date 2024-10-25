Blair Underwood

Jennifer welcomes popular TikTok sister duo Sarah and Emily Francati from Rochester, New York. The sisters share their inspiring story about how Sarah stepped up at age 15 to help raise her younger sister Emily, who has Down syndrome, after their mom was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. Despite the challenges, Emily felt love from Sarah. They formed a close bond, which remained even after their mom’s disease went into remission. Now a senior in high school and a basketball coach, Emily hopes to inspire others about the capabilities of people with Down syndrome.