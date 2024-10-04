Wayne Brady, Khalid

Wayne Brady and members of his blended family, including Maīle Brady , Mandie Taketa, and Jason Fordham, stop by to discuss their reality series “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.”

Jennifer also welcomes Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Currently on the front lines of Hurricane Helene relief, Feeding America partners with food banks and local programs to provide food for those in need and advocates for lasting solutions to hunger.