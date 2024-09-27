Ariana DeBose
Episodes October 04, 2024
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is here to chat about her new film, “House of Spoils.”
Jennifer then welcomes Suborno Bari from the Bronx, New York, who recently made headlines as the youngest student in NYU’s 200-year history. On a full-ride scholarship, Suborno is double majoring in math and physics, set to graduate in 2026, with plans to earn his Ph.D. by 2029. His ultimate goal is to become a professor by age 16 or 17. Outside of academics, Suborno enjoys gardening, badminton, and chess.
Jennifer also chats with Johnny Rodriguez from Orange County, California, a former pro lacrosse player and head coach at Mater Dei High School. After leading his team to national recognition, Johnny stepped down following an ALS diagnosis last October, just as his wife was expecting their second child. Despite the diagnosis, he remains positive and advocates for ALS awareness, partnering with Augie’s Quest to launch “Athletes vs. ALS.” This October, he’ll receive an ALS Champion Award. Johnny, who experiences fatigue and muscle weakness, inspires other patients to “win the day.”